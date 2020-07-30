Oscars Academy Gives Film Scholars Grants to Books About Race in Hollywood

Photo Courtesy of AMPAS; Gates: Christopher Stella; Prime: David Bloch
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its 2020 Film Scholars Grants to two women who are working on books that deal with issues of race in Hollywood, AMPAS announced on Thursday.
The two recipients of the $25,000 grants are Racquel Gates, whose book project is titled “Hollywood Style and the Invention of Blackness”; and Rebecca Prime, whose project is “Uptight!: Race, Revolution and the Struggle to Make the Most Dangerous Film of 1968.” The grants were awarded on the basis of proposals submitted to the Academy.
Gates is an associate professor at the College of Staten Island, CUNY and the author of “Double Negative: The Black Image and Popular Culture.” Her book, said the Academy in a press release, “will argue that the formal conventions of the Classical Hollywood era defined the stylistic terms for blackness on screen and continue to impact how cinematic blackness gets represented, understood, and reimagined today.”
In that release, Gates said, “My project takes a critical look at the relationship between film aesthetics and blackness and also highlights the brilliance and ingenuity of Black creatives who have appropriated these elements of film style to envision new horizons for the black image in film and television.”
Prime is the associate editor of Film Quarterly magazine and the author of “Hollywood Exiles in Europe: The Blacklist and Cold War Film Culture.” Her book will examine Jules Dassin’s 1968 film “Uptight,” of which she said,”The intense emotions and tensions that drove the production of ‘Uptight’ resulted in a movie that still has much to tell us about race and representation in Hollywood.”
The Academy Film Scholars program was established in 1999 to support new works of film scholarship. Twenty of those works have been published, and the addition of Gates and Prime to the roster of grant recipients means that 18 others are currently in the works.
Look Inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: How Finished Is It? (Photos)
The Academy said that it will announce an opening date for its long-awaited, much-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures “very, very soon.” (During the Oscars show, perhaps?) In the meantime, it invited the press to tour the building on Friday, where we saw a lot of almost-finished spaces that will eventually contain exhibits relating to film history. Here’s what it looks like now, along with some plans and renderings of what it will look like then.
A plan for the museum shows two theaters, three floors of exhibition space and a special events space on the top floor.
The cylinder that fronts the 1939 Streamline Moderne building that formerly housed the May Co. department story is covered with 350,000 one-inch-square gold tiles. Two-thirds of them have been restored, and the other one-third replaced by new tiles from the original manufacturer.
The lobby, shown in an artist's rendering, will open onto a gift shop, a restaurant and the Spielberg Family Gallery.
The current state of the lobby, whose interior will retain an industrial feel, is undergoing lighting and color tests.
The right-hand side of the lobby, as seen from a second floor landing, will house a restaurant.
One floor below the lobby will be the Ted Mann Theater, which will seat 280 people. The Shirley Temple Education Studio will also be in this area.
The second floor will contain part of the core collection of exhibits, which will change about once a year.
The third floor, with exhibition spaces that are not yet visible (they're behind the wall on the left), will contain more of the core collection as well as exhibits co-curated by filmmakers.
The David Geffen Theater, seen in this artist's rendering, will seat 1,000 people and is envisioned to hold movie premieres, screenings and events.
Currently, most of the seats have been installed in the theater, though some were removed for the special needs of the Jan. 13 Oscar nominations announcement, which took place in the building.
Projection facilities in the theater can accommodate everything from the newest digital technology to old nitrate prints.
An "events room" on the top floor currently sports a large plastic-wrapped Oscar statue.
The dome over the Dolby Family Terrace consists of 1,500 panes of glass from Austria, held in place by steel from the Czech Republic.
One item guaranteed to be on display in the museum: the ruby slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," which was released the same year the May Co. building opened.
