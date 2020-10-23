Oscar documentaries 2020

"My Psychedelic Love Story": Showtime / "Dick Johnson Is Dead": Netflix

Oscars Documentary Race Looks Robust Despite the Pandemic

by | October 23, 2020 @ 11:30 AM

Here’s the list of docs that are already available to voters in a year when new rules make it easier for films to qualify

It makes sense that this year’s AFI Fest closed on Thursday night with the premiere of director Errol Morris’ wild and entertaining documentary “My Psychedelic Love Story.” In a year in which reality has smacked all of us in the face, nonfiction filmmaking is in the spotlight more than ever, from a string of docs that deal with issues at stake in the upcoming election (“All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “Slay the Dragon,” “Becoming,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “#UNFIT: The Psychology of Donald Trump”) to more freewheeling works like Morris’ film, a WTF concoction from a director who only gets this playful once in a while.

It’s undeniable that the Oscars race for Best Picture is off to a slow start, with fewer films than usual playing the scaled-down fall film festivals and studios reluctant to commit to theatrical openings as the pandemic stretches on. But the race for Best Documentary Feature promises to be a robust one. More than 50 films are now available in the Academy’s virtual screening room for Documentary Branch members, and far more than that have qualified to enter the race under rules specific to 2020.

Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

