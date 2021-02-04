This year’s Oscars have set a new record for the largest number of entries ever in the Best Original Song category, but the 105 eligible songs do not include Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ “(If Only You Could) Save Me,” a 1930s-style big band song from “Mank” that was recently nominated for the second annual Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards.

The song is heard briefly coming from a radio in the background of one scene and plays for only about 40 seconds. Academy rules require “a clearly audible, intelligible, substantive rendition of both lyric and melody,” and the song was judged to not fulfill that requirement.

Other songs that didn’t make the list, although they were thought to be in the running, include “Uh Oh” from “Promising Young Woman” and “Boss Bitch” from “Birds of Prey.” Even without those, the list of eligible songs tops 100 for the first time since the Academy began announcing the number of contenders in the category. The previous high came in 2016, when 91 songs qualified.

Also Read: Oscar Shortlists: Apes, Pop Stars and '60s Hair Battle in FX, Music and Makeup Categories

Among the curiosities on the list are five songs from a faith-based movie called “Canaan Land,” six from a Japanese drama called “Twiceborn” and seven folk-based songs from “Killian and the Comeback Kids.”

The list of all 105 qualifying songs, which come from 82 different films, was sent to members of the Academy’s Music Branch last week. They were also given access to three-minute clips that show how the songs are used in their films. Members are instructed to watch all the clips before voting, though the sheer number of songs may deter some voters from wading through the entire list.

Here’s the list of songs that were sent to the Music Branch for judging, alphabetically by film title. When available, the names of the songs’ performers (not necessarily their writers) are included in parentheses.

“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Janelle Monae)

“Just for You and I” from “All My Life” (Lisbeth Scott)

“Feels Like Home” from, “All Together Now” (Keegan DeWitt & Auli’l Cravalho)

“I Know I Been Changed” from “American Skin” (Keedron Bryant & Symba)

“I Get It” from “Bad Hair” (Kelly Rowland)

“I Love Boobies” from “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (Richard Cheese)

“Palm Vista Hotel” from “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (Richard Cheese)

“See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast” (Mary J. Blige)

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Sacha Baron Cohen)

“Burden” from “Burden” (Chris Stapleton)

“Great Unknown” from “The Call of the Wild” (X Ambassadors)

“Canaan Land” from “Canaan Land”

“The Kingdom Is Near” from “Canaan Land”

“Santa Monica” from “Canaan Land”

“Street Preaching Man” from “Canaan Land”

“Vagabond” from “Canaan Land”

“The Spirit of Christmas” from “The Christmas Chronicles 2”

“Coming Clean” from “Coming Clean”

“Feel the Thunder” from “The Croods: A New Age” (HAIM)

“El Milagro” from “The Cuban” (Hilario Duran)

“Run” from “Cut Throat City” (Freedom)

“Darkness Stalls” from “The Dark and the Wicked” (Tom Schraeder)

“Protocol” from “Death Protocol”

“You’re My Effigy” from “Effigy – Poison and the City” (Nic Raine)

“Queen Bee” from “Emma.” (Johnny Flynn)

“I’ll Get There (The Other Side)” from “Emperor” (Emile Sande)

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Will Ferrell & My Marianne)

“Gratia Plena” from “Fatima” (Andrea Bocelli & Paolo Buonvino)

“Let Go” from “Feels Good Man” (Sharon Van Etten)

“Poverty Porn” from “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Radha Blank)

“Valley of Last Resort” from “Freak Power: the Ballot or the Bomb” (Guy Clark Jr. & Gustavo Santaolalla)

“Never Break” from “Giving Voice” (John Legend)

“Half Way” from “The Half of It” (Joe Pernice)

“Make You Mine This Season” from “Happiest Season” (Tegan and Sara)

“Love Myself (The High Note)” from “The High Note” (Tracee Ellis Ross

“North Star” from “I Hate New Year’s” (Dia Frampton)

“Hold on to Your Humanity” from “I Will Make You Mine”

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Forest Whitaker and Anika Noni Rose)

“Square Root of Possible” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Madalen Mills)

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (H.E.R.)

“Together in This” from “Jungle Beat: The Movie”

“Christmas in Outer Space” from “Killer Raccoons! 2! Dark Christmas in the Dark” (Matt Monta)

“More to Tell” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids)

“Summer’s Song” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids & Maddi Jane)

“Sunrise, Pa” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids)

“Weightless in the Flood” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids)

“Where We Should Be Today” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids)

“Wilds of the West” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids)

“You Shouldn’t Call” from “Killian and the Comeback Kids” (Killian & the Comeback Kids & the Cumberland Kids)

“So You Remember Me” from “Land” (The Staves)

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Laura Pausini)

“Lost Girl” from “Lost Girls”

“Naana” from “Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf”

“The Answers” from “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets”

“Home Thoughts From Abroad” from “Military Wives”

“Rain Song” from “Minari” (Emile Mosseri and Yeri Han)

“Only the Young” from “Miss Americana” (Taylor Swift)

“Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!” (Robert Glasper)

“Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan” (Christina Aguilera)

“Together” from “Music” (Sia)

“How Can I Tell You” from “Nasrin” (Anjelique Kidjo)

“Staring at a Mountain” from “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Sharon Van Etten)

“Identical” from “On the Rocks” (Phoenix)

“Free” from “The One and Only Ivan” (Charlie Puth)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Leslie Odom Jr.)

“Carried Me With You” from “Onward” (Brandi Carlile)

“Isn’t It So” from “Ordinary Love” (David Holmes & Brian Irvine)

“Everybody Cries” from “The Outpost” (Rita Wilson)

“Rocket to the Moon” from “Over the Moon” (Cathy Ang)

“Redemption” from “Palmer” (Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats)

“Motherless Child” from “Pearl”

“Fade Away” from “The Photograph” (Lucky Daye)

“Passo Passo” from “Pinocchio” (Dario Marinelli feat. Petra Magoni)

“Wear Your Crown” from “The Prom” (Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kerry Washington & Nicole Kidman)

“Come and Play With Me” from “Promising Young Woman” (DeathbyRomy)

“Feeling Left Behind” from “The Real Exorcist” (Masayoshi Sakano)

“The Real Exorcist” from “The Real Exorcist” (Sayaka Okawa)

“Ride” from “The Ride”

“Rising Phoenix” from “Rising Phoenix” (Daniel Pemberton)

“Lazy” from “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“A Yearning Wish Fulfilled” from “Snake White: Love Endures”

“Whose Thoughts Warm This Spring” from “Snake White: Love Endures”

“Cet Amour Me Tue” from “Sound of Metal” (Mathieu Amalric & Olivia Cooke)

“Green” from “Sound of Metal” (Abraham Marder)

“It’s Always Summer in Bikini Bottom” from “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”

“Secret to the Formula” from “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run”

“Stand” from “Stand!”

“The Plan” from “Tenet” (Travis Scott)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Celeste)

“Just Sing” from “Trolls World Tour” (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Keenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar)

“Becoming Buddha” from “Twiceborn” (Sayaka Okawa)

“I Love New York” from “Twiceborn” (Hisaaki Takeuchi)

“Listen for the Voices of the Wind” from “Twiceborn” (Ryoma Ichihara)

“My Dearest Chiaki” from “Twiceborn” (Tokma)

“Regretful Love” from “Twiceborn” (Yuichi Mizusawa)

“The Road to Master” from “Twiceborn” (Hiroaki Tanaka)

“The Devil and I Got Up to Dance a Slow Dance” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Charlie Wilson)

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Andra Day)

“The Future” from “The Way I See It” (Aloe Blacc)

“Jungle Mantra” from “The White Tiger” (Jungle Mantra feat. Vince Staples & Pusha T)

“I’ll Be Singing” from “Wild Mountain Thyme” (Sinead O’Connor)

“I Choose” from “The Willoughbys” (Alessia Cara)

“If Walls Could Talk” from “Words on Bathroom Walls” (The Chainsmokers)

“The World to Come” from “The World to Come”

“Square Peg” from “Yellow Rose” (Eva Noblezada)