Oscars Finally Give Agents the Vote

Agents are now classified as Members-at-Large rather than Associate members

| June 29, 2020 @ 11:15 AM
Oscars statue

Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reclassified agents from Associate Membership status, which does not allow a member to vote, to the Members-at-Large section of the Academy, which does carry voting privileges.

The decision was made at a special Sunday meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors, which also met to determine the film professionals who would be invited to join the Academy this year.

The AMPAS press release:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors voted to reclassify the membership status of Artists’ Representatives (agents) from Associates to Members-at-Large. As Members-at-Large, agents will now have voting privileges.

Also Read: 4 Ways the Oscars in April Could Shake Up This Years Awards Season

The Academy is comprised of 17 branches, for the crafts ranging from Actors to Writers, and two membership status categories, Members-at-Large and Associates, to accommodate individuals whose work in the motion picture industry is not specific to one of the branches.

This reclassification will apply to current members and those agents being invited to join the Academy in 2020, yet to be announced.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE