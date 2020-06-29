Oscars Finally Give Agents the Vote

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reclassified agents from Associate Membership status, which does not allow a member to vote, to the Members-at-Large section of the Academy, which does carry voting privileges.

The decision was made at a special Sunday meeting of the Academy’s Board of Governors, which also met to determine the film professionals who would be invited to join the Academy this year.

The AMPAS press release:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors voted to reclassify the membership status of Artists’ Representatives (agents) from Associates to Members-at-Large. As Members-at-Large, agents will now have voting privileges.

Also Read: 4 Ways the Oscars in April Could Shake Up This Years Awards Season

The Academy is comprised of 17 branches, for the crafts ranging from Actors to Writers, and two membership status categories, Members-at-Large and Associates, to accommodate individuals whose work in the motion picture industry is not specific to one of the branches.

This reclassification will apply to current members and those agents being invited to join the Academy in 2020, yet to be announced.