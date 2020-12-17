89th Oscars Academy Awards

AMPAS

Oscars International Entries Are Close to New Record, But Voters Can’t See Them All Yet

AWARDS BEAT

by | December 17, 2020 @ 8:30 AM

91 different countries are known to have made submissions in the category, but at the moment only 30 of those films are available to voters in the Academy screening room

Even in a year in which worldwide theater closings made releasing movies difficult if not impossible, the Oscars race for Best International Feature Film is close to achieving a record number of entries.

With the deadline for submissions passing on Dec. 1, 90 countries have either announced their Oscar submissions or had those submissions reported in the press. One additional film, from Saudi Arabia, is in the Academy screening room devoted to the category.

Become a member to read more.
Steve Pond

Steve Pond

Awards Editor • steve@thewrap.com • Twitter: @stevepond

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Gwyneth Paltrow Glenn Close Shakespeare in Love

Glenn Close Says Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Oscar Win ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’
Beyonce 59th GRAMMY Awards

Grammy Nominations Analysis: Hip-Hop Is Up, Country Is Down and Women Rule
Bruce the shark

‘Jaws’ Last Surviving Shark Model Installed in Oscars Academy Museum (Video)
2020 Grammy Awards

Grammy Nominations Preview: What to Expect in a COVID-Rocked Year, From Taylor Swift to Bob Dylan
The Prom Tenet Mank

Oscars: 10 Films That Could Dominate in Below-the-Line Categories, From ‘Tenet’ to ‘The Midnight Sky’
Two of Us Another Round I'm No Longer Here

Oscars International Race Heats Up as Heavy Hitters Enter the Race
Oscar statues

Oscars Screenings Move Online and Earn the Academy $1 Million Plus (So Far)
Golden Globe SAG Award Oscar

Oscars in April? Here’s the COVID-Altered Awards Season Calendar
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage

Oscar Predictions: Why 2020 Could Be the Year Underdogs Have a Real Shot
Simulacra

USC Leads With 2 Gold Medals at 2020 Student Academy Awards
Parasite and Roma at the Oscars

After ‘Parasite’ and ‘Roma,’ What Can the Oscars International Race Do for an Encore?