Harrison Ford, Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal Added to Oscars Presenters Lineup

The final round-up of Oscar presenters was announced Thursday by executive producers Glenn Weiss, Ricky Kirshner and Molly McNearney, and they include more of the biggest and brightest names in Hollywood.

Among them are historic Oscar winner Halle Berry, “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal, living legend Harrison Ford (whose new “Indiana Jones” flick opens June 30), Oscar nominee Kate Hudson and MCU stars Elizabeth Olsen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Joining this group for the March 12 ceremony are “The Fabelmans” star Paul Dano, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell and screen icon John Travolta, the latter begging the question: will we get a reprise of the mention of one Adele Dazeem?

They join a prestigious group of pre-announced actors and famous faces slated to appear on Hollywood’s big night, including Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen.

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 12, at 8pm ET/5pm ET and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.