Voldymyr Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 16: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Did the Oscars Just Snub Zelenskyy? Are They Nuts?

by | March 22, 2022 @ 4:25 PM

Co-host Amy Schumer suggested inviting the Ukrainian president to the ceremony. The Academy — insanely — said no.

He’s the most inspirational and respected international figure since Winston Churchill. His speeches have electrified the Israeli Knesset, both the British and Canadian parliaments and the US. House of Representatives. He’s fighting for a cause supported by virtually every freedom-loving country in the world.

So, naturally, the Oscars are snubbing him.

Become a member to read more.

Benjamin Svetkey

