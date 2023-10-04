More than 100 artists contributed to our “Our Frasier Remake,” a frame-by-frame redo of a 1994 episode of NBC sitcom “Frasier,” with the Seattle psychiatrist reimagined as a Lego figure, as Claymation and a dazzling array of other animation styles.

The trailer for the indie project, which follows similar projects “Our Robocop Remake and “Our Footloose Remake,” dropped on Wednesday. It will premiere on Oct. 11 in theaters in Los Angeles, Seattle and Austin, the day before the official reboot, which sees Kelsey Grammer returning to his Emmy-winning role, debuts on Paramount+

“Our Frasier Remake” redoes the Season 1 finale, with 185 uniquely animated segments: A different artist is responsible for each section, reimagining it in their own visual style.

Creator/director Jacob Reed said the episode is “a thinly veiled question about whether or not a spin-off of ‘Cheers’ called ‘Frasier’ was worth it.”

“Three decades later, we’re asking the same question about the reboot,” Reed said. “‘Our Frasier Remake’ is a celebration of Frasier yet also critiques the current culture of endless remakes.”

Reed’s past work includes segments for Funny or Die and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The director, comedian and visual artist recently made headlines by flying a plane over the major Los Angeles studios with the message, “Pay the writers, you AI-holes” in support of the WGA strike.

Among the talent behind the remake is Reed, Eric Bauza, an Emmy-winning

voice actor and animator, “The Big Bang Theory” actress Lauren Lapkus and voice actor James Adomian of “Harley Quinn” and “Our Cartoon President,” BAFTA-winning animator Steven Kraan, “Robot Chicken” director Harry Chaskin and viral cartoonist KC Green.

The animated film will premiere in Austin at We Luv Video on Friday, in Los Angeles at Vidiots on Saturday, and in Seattle at The Grand Illusion on Saturday, before debuting online at YouTube and at OurFrasierRemake.com on Oct. 11 at 12:05 a.m. ET.

Proceeds from all screenings will be split between the non-profit theaters and The Union Solidarity Coalition.