‘Outer Banks’ Co-Creator Jonas Pate Accused of Putting Hands on, Screaming at Female PA On Set

Stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes reportedly intervened to de-escalate the situation at the Croatia filming site

Jonas Pate attends "The Runarounds" Red Carpet (Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“Outer Banks” co-creator and director Jonas Pate allegedly grabbed and yelled at a female production assistant while shooting Season 5 of his Netflix hit, according to media reports.

Multiple sources reported that tensions were high on set, leading Pate to shake the PA and scream at her in front of the cast and crew. Reportedly stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes jumped in to de-escalate the situation.

TMZ reported that tensions were high on set as production for the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit continued in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The show has been shooting the final season since late June.

“Outer Banks” follows a group of teens from both sides of the tracks living in North Carolina as they get roped into a treasure hunt and search for one of the group’s missing father. Alongside Stokes and Cline, the series stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane and Cullen Moss.

The show became an overnight hit when it premiered on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The final season of the show is set to premiere at an unannounced time in 2026.

Pate created “Outer Banks” with his twin brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. The trio also created and co-produced “The Runarounds” – a musical drama that premiered on Prime Video earlier in 2025. Pate’s other credits include “Friday Night Lights,” “Aquarius,” “Iron Fist” and “New Amsterdam.”

Netflix did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Also, reps for Cline and Stokes did not respond to our request for comment.

Sources told TMZ that the behavior was not unusual for the director.

TMZ first reported the news.

Read Next
‘Outer Banks’ Final Season Production Is Underway for 2026 Premiere

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments