‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date at Netflix (Video)

Netflix has set a July premiere date for the second season of the teen gold-hunting drama series “Outer Banks.”

The series will pick up on July 30 with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on the run in the Bahamas after their near-death escape, while Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) face new friends and foes back at home.

“The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?” Netflix’s description of the season reads. “The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.”

Watch the date announcement teaser above.

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke are creators and executive producers on the series.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before,” the trio said in a statement. “We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”