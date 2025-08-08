‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Release Schedule: Here’s When New Episodes Come Out

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” is here, and like its predecessor, it’s set to take fans on a time-hopping love story. But just how often will you get each chapter?

The new series introduces fans to the future parents of the couple at the heart of the original “Outlander” series, Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser. The series jumps between World War I and 18th-century Scotland, telling the tale of these two fated couples.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the premiere?

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” premieres on Friday, August 8.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it is! In addition to watching live on Starz’s broadcast channels, you can stream the series on the STARZ app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” release every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz in the U.S. and at 9:00 pm ET/PT in Canada, or at Midnight ET on the Starz app.

Here’s how that shakes out for the season:

Episode 1 — Airs August 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs August 8 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 2 — Airs August 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs August 15 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 3 — Airs August 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs August 22 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 4 — Airs September 5 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs September 5 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 5 — Airs September 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs September 12 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 6 — Airs September 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs September 19 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 7 — Airs September 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs September 26 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 8 — Airs October 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs October 3 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 9 — Airs October 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Airs October 10 at 9 p.m. ET Episode 10 (finale) — Airs October 17 at 9 p.m. ET

Is it a sequel series?

No, it’s a prequel series. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” takes place before the events of “Outlander.”

What is the story about?

Like its predecessor — er, successor, if we’re talking chronologically? — “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. It takes fans from the battlefields of World War I to the Highlands of 18th century Scotland.

The series follows two couples who eventually become the parents of “Outlander’s” Claire Randall, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and Jamie Fraser — Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

Watch the trailer