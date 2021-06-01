‘Outlander’ Set to Return to Starz in Early 2022

The Droughtlander is finally going to end — but not for a while. Production on “Outlander” Season 6 will wrap this week, but you won’t get to see it until “early 2022,” Starz said on Tuesday.

Sorry, that’s as specific as we’re getting right now in terms of timing. Whenever it happens, the eight-episode sixth season will kick off with a 90-minute premiere.

“Outlander” Season 6 sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America, according to Starz. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.

Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge, the premium cable channel’s description continued. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” Matthew B. Roberts, “Outlander” showrunner, said in a statement. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

“We are committed to telling the story fully with gripping and bold storylines in the upcoming eight-episode season that introduces viewers to new characters including Tom, Allan and Malva Christie (Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds) who create tension on the Ridge,” Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, added. “We can’t wait for viewers to see the exciting sixth season that reflects the Starz #TakeTheLead initiative through unapologetic storytelling and powerful female characters.”

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, Season 6 is based on material from the sixth novel in the “Outlander” book series, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.”

“Outlander” has been renewed for Season 7, which will be based on the seventh of the eight books in the series, “An Echo in the Bone.”

Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg executive produce “Outlander.” The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.