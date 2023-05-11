Claire and Jamie’s epic romance has withstood almost everything under the sun, and the Revolutionary War is no exception.

Picking up from the contentious Season 6 finale, the seventh installment of “Outlander” kicks off with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) racing against the clock to save Claire (Caitríona Balfe) before she is tried for the murder of Malva Christie, of which she was wrongly accused. Amid their own crisis, yet another obstacle stands in the family’s way: The American revolution.

As the treacherous conflict escalates, Jamie, Claire and the rest of their family must reckon with abandoning the roots they laid down as Jamie steps up for battle, separating himself and Claire once again.

“I’d hoped that Jamie would stay away from it, but maybe he’s supposed to be there, maybe he always was,” Claire says in the trailer, released Thursday by Starz.

Fighting for the American dream, Jamie also finds himself head-to-head with his son, William (Charles Vandervaart), who arrives in Wilmington excited to join the British Army. “I made a promise to myself I would never face my son across the barrel of a gun,” Jamie says.

The official logline for “Outlander” Season 7 is as follows: “The land the Frasers call home is changing – and they must change with it. In order to protect what they’ve built, the Frasers have to navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War. They learn that sometimes to defend what you love, you have to leave it behind. As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart.”

In addition to Balfe, Heughan and Bell, other returning fan favorites include Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie and David Berry as Lord John Grey, while newcomers Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips also join the cast.

Hailing from Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television, executive producers for the series include Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe and Heughan.

“Outlander” Season 7 will premiere Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz, with new episodes streaming on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.