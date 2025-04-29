Megan Fox and James Van Der Beek to Guest Star in ‘Overcompensating’

“Overcompensating,” the ensemble college comedy from Prime Video, added Megan Fox and James Van Der Beek as guest stars on Tuesday.

The semi-biographical comedy series follows closeted former football star Benny, played by creator Benito Skinner, as he attempts to discover his true identity while also trying to fit in with his peers. Along the way, Benny makes bold mistakes, juggles horrible hook-ups and yet still manages to find the fun.

“Overcompensating” also added additional guest stars Lukas Gage (“Companion”), Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Matt Rogers (“No Good Deed”), Didi Conn (“Harlan Coben’s Shelter”), Rachel Matthews (“Upgraded”), Danielle Perez (“The Night Agent”), Boman Martinez Reid and Yasmine Sahid.

In the first trailer for the series, Fox gives Benny advice, as herself, from his poster on the wall, while Yang and Rogers share an intimate moment as Benny shuffles away. Plus, Van Der Beek gives Benny some tough love as an overly involved alumni of an exclusive secret society on campus.

They will join previously announced series regulars Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah, alongside fellow guest stars Connie Britton, Kaia Gerber, Owen Thiele, Charli XCX and Kyle MacLachlan, among others.

“Overcompensating” is created, written and executive produced by Skinner, known on social media as Benny Drama. Scott King serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin executive produce for Strong Baby. Charli XCX serves as executive producer and executive music producer.

The eight-episode season, produced by A24, Strong Baby and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere May 15 on Prime Video.