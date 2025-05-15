‘Overcompensating’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Benito Skinner’s semi-biographical college comedy “Overcompensating” is the social media star‘s first long-form project.

His Prime Video series introduces several new faces to the comedy landscape alongside a stacked list of guest stars. Skinner’s podcasting partner, Mary Beth Barone, stars as his sister in the series, while Wally Baram makes her acting debut as Benny’s freshman-year friend.

“Overcompensating” also includes Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan as Benny’s parents, and guest stars Kaia Gerber, Owen Thiele and Charli XCX. Additional guest stars include Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, James Van Der Beek, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Didi Conn, Rachel Matthews, Danielle Perez, Boman Martinez Reid and Yasmine Sahid.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of the cast of “Overcompensating.”

Benito Skinner as Benny

Kyle MacLachlan, Benito Skinner and Connie Britton in “Overcompensating” (Credit: Prime Video)

Skinner stars as Benny, a semi-autobiographical version of his closeted college self. Benny follows his sister to a fictional Yates University, where he attempts to find himself while masking a key part of his identity. As Benny navigates sex and relationships in college, he is forced to confront his biggest fear: his gayness.

Skinner has also appeared in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and is best known for his social media presence as @BennyDrama7. Skinner created, executive produced and wrote the series “Overcompensating.”

Wally Baram as Carmen

Benito Skinner and Wally Baram in “Overcompensating” (Credit: Prime Video)

Carmen is Benny’s first college friend. The two meet in an orientation group and become friends through an awkward, chaotic first meeting. As Benny attempts to hide his sexuality, Carmen serves as his security blanket and ultimately his beard.

Baram made her acting debut as Carmen in “Overcompensating.” She has previously written for “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Shrinking” and “Betty.” Baram also wrote for the Prime Video series.

Mary Beth Barone as Grace

Mary Beth Barone in “Overcompensating” (Credit: Prime Video)

Grace is Benny’s older sister, and she is not too happy that he followed her to college. She has changed many aspects of her personality for her controlling boyfriend Peter and has lost some friends along the way.

Barone has previously appeared in “Black Mirror” and “Sugar Baby.” She is best known for her work as a stand-up comedian and also co-hosts a podcast, “Ride,” with Skinner.

Adam DiMarco as Peter

Adam DiMarco in “Overcompensating” (Credit: Prime Video)

DiMarco plays Peter, Grace’s toxic, controlling boyfriend. He is a senior at Yates and is very involved in the secret society that Benny hopes to join. In his attempts to maintain status at school, Peter masks a lot of his own insecurities and makes mistakes along the way.

DiMarco is best known for his role as Albie in “The White Lotus” Season 2. He has also appeared in “The Order,” “The Magicians” and “Radio Rebel.”

Rish Shah as Miles

Benito Skinner and Rish Shah in “Overcompensating” (Credit: Prime Video)

Miles is a classmate whom Benny develops a crush on in his first week at Yates. Benny and the Brit sit next to each other in their Introduction to Film class and develop a friendship. Shah has previously appeared in “Ms. Marvel,” “Do Revenge” and “The Sweet East.”

Holmes as Hailee

Benny (Benito Skinner), Carmen (Wally Baram) and Hailee (Holmes) in “Overcompensating” (Credit: Prime Video)

Holmes plays Hailee, Carmen’s eccentric roommate. Hailee cares a lot about making the right friends, her “campus couture” looks and having the quintessential freshman year experience. She attempts to be a good friend to Carmen, but sometimes lets her selfish instincts get the best of her. Holmes has recently appeared in “Hacks” and “Another Simple Favor.”