Owen Wilson’s ‘Stick’ Sets June Premiere Date at Apple TV+ | Photos

Owen Wilson’s golf comedy series “Stick” has set a June premiere date at Apple TV+.

“Stick,” which is created by showrunner Jason Keller, will debut its first three episodes on Wednesday, June 4 on Apple TV+, with new episodes of its 10-episode season dropping every Wednesday through July 23. The streamer also revealed a first-look at the series, which can be seen below.

Starring Wilson as ex-pro golfer Pryce Cahill, “Stick” follows Pryce after his marriage collapses and he’s fired from an Indiana sporting goods store, leading him to hedge his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager), per the official logline.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, “Stick” stars Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and will feature cameos from golfers Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa and Wyndam Clark, as well as broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark.

Wilson and Keller serve as executive producers alongside, Ben Silverman, who EPs for Propagate Content, and Guymon Casady, who EPs for Entertainment 360. Additional EPs include Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton.

Silverman told TheWrap in a recent interview that it’s been a “long road” to get the show off the ground, saying “I probably put more energy into that than than any single thing because it’s … just been a warm environment.”

“Owen is a spectacular talent,” Silverman said. “He’s surrounded by fresh faces and some really great young actors and actresses, and he just brings such a vitality to the set and such an energy. He has … a comedic timing superpower, as well as able to find those emotional beats.”

Check out the first look at “Stick” below.