Oxygen True Crime has added five new series to its lineup, including “Fatal Family Feud,” “Real Murders of Los Angeles,” “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler,” “Sin City Murders” and “The Pike County Murders.”

“Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler,” which premieres Fall 2023, centers on the most shocking murder investigations and toughest trials in Texas history as told by Chief of Special Crimes, while “Fatal Family Feuds,” which premieres Winter 2023 and is produced by Woodcut Media, explores real-life cases in which a loving family is brutally destroyed by a deadly feud.

Both launching in Fall 2023, “Sin City Murders” and “Real Murders of Los Angeles” will turn their attention to the cold cases that haunt major cities as “Sin City Murders” spotlights the underbelly of the Las Vegas Strip as homicides invade the popular tourist destination while “Real Murders of Los Angeles” follows the salacious, sinful and scandalous crimes committed by those seeking fame and fortune while pursuing their dreams.

Hailing from KT Studios, “The Pike County Murders,” which debuts Winter 2023, follows Ohio’s largest murder investigation into the brutal killing of eight members of the same family who were left for dead in four different locations.

After “New York Homicide” debuts its sophomore installment this spring, “Homicide for the Holidays” Swill return for Season 5 and “Final Moments” returns for a second season this fall alongside “Snapped,” which will debut its a new season this fall.

“Cold Justice” will also return for a seventh season in 2024 as Kelly Siegler, who also leads “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler,” and her team of detectives deep dives into unsolved homicides in small towns across the nation. “Cold Justice” hails from from Wolf Entertainment and Magical Elves and “Texas Justice with Kelly Siegler” is produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Magical Elves.