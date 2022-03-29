Netflix has released the official trailer for “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2, but if you’re fearful of spoilers you may want to hold off on watching — this one seems to potentially show a bit too much footage.

The fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning series was split in half, with the first batch of episodes dropping in January and leaving viewers on a whopper of a cliffhanger: Julia Garner’s Ruth Langmore, distraught by the murder of her cousin Wyatt, appeared to be on her way to murder new cartel boss Javier (Alfonso Herrera).

In the full trailer for Part 2, we see where that road leads. There are also rising tensions between Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde and Laura Linney’s Wendy Byrde. “You’re so desperate to be the good guy,” Wendy tells Marty, while the two are clearly at the breaking point in their money laundering empire.

Netflix also announced today that the final episodes will be accompanied by a 30-minute making-of special called “A Farewell to Ozark,” which “explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years.”

Check out the trailer in the player above. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 2 premieres on Netflix on April 29. The series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Emmy Award® Winner Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.