Ozzy Osbourne Family Dog Elvis Dies 3 Months After Black Sabbath Singer’s Passing

Obits

“He gave me 14 precious [years],” Sharon Osbourne writes on Instagram. “He was by my side until the end”

Ozzy and Elvis
Ozzy and Elvis

Just three months after the family of Ozzy Osbourne lost their beloved prince-of-darkness patriarch, they are mourning the loss of the family dog.

Sharon Osbourne announced Sunday on Instagram that the family’s longtime pet, a Siberian husky named Elvis, has died at age 14.

“I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week,” Sharon wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of herself, Ozzy and their dog through the years. “He gave me 14 precious [years]. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy.”

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of the late Black Sabbath frontman, shared her own tribute on Sunday, calling Elvis her “guardian angel.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that we lost Elvis this week,” Kelly wrote. “Elvis did not leave my side since my dad passed. He helped get me through the darkest moment of my life.”

Kelly reflected that perhaps her father “needed him,” adding, “Life can be so cruel but also give you many treasures. We were so lucky to have Elvis for 14 years. Thank you for all the love, Elvis — you were one of a kind.”

Elvis joined the Osbourne household several years after “The Osbournes” reality series ended, but became a regular fixture on family social media posts. The dog often appeared in photos with both Sharon and Kelly, and even visited Sharon on set during her time as co-host of “The Talk.”

Ozzy Osbourne, died in July of a heart attack at age 76.

Debbie Harry attends the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York City
Read Next
Debbie Harry Wants Florence Pugh to Play Her in the Blondie Biopic: 'She Could Do Anything'

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments