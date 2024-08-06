‘Paddington 3’ Trailer Sees Your Favorite Bear Get His Passport Photo | Video

“Paddington in Peru” is ready to charm you.

The third film in the “Paddington” franchise doesn’t hit theaters until early next year, but a new teaser at least gives you a little taste of the latest installment. Watch the teaser below.

In the brief teaser Paddington (once again voiced by Ben Whishaw) is getting his passport photo taken. Of course, there are all sorts of comical elements like him having a marmalade sandwich underneath his hat and having his face smashed against the camera. It is very cute and sweet and you also get a brief glimpse of him in South America, on a steamer.

This time around “Paddington in Peru” is directed by Dougal Wilson, a music video director who has helmed clips for Coldplay, Basement Jaxx and LCD Soundsystem. Wilson takes over from Paul King, who directed the first two entries (and who has a “story by” credit).

“Paddington in Peru” stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (replacing Sally Hawkins in the role of Mrs. Brown), Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Carla Tous (taking over for a role earmarked for Rachel Zegler) with Olivia Colman with Antonio Banderas.

The movie, produced by Rosie Alison and executive produced by King, Jeffrey Clifford and Tim Wellspring, based on the children’s book character by Michael Bond. The screenplay is by Mark Burton and Jon Foster and James Lamont, based on a story by King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. StudioCanal who developed the film, is fully financing and will distribute in the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand as well as through partners in China and Japan.

And while the movie will be coming out in England this Thanksgiving, we’ll have to wait until early 2025 to embrace our favorite bear. Columbia Pictures will distribute in the US, Canada and other key international territories including Latin America.

“Paddington in Peru” opens on January 17, 2025.