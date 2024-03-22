Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Laura Dern and Ricky Martin are headed to 1960s Florida in Apple TV+’s newest drama series, “Palm Royale.”

Wiig stars in the new series as underdog Maxine Simmons, who is desperate to join the high society ranks of Palm Beach’s most exclusive club, the Palm Royale. While the housewives of the club begrudgingly entertain Maxine’s pleas to enter the group, Maxine quickly sees the facade of even the most polished woman fade.

Set in 1969, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?”

For the full breakdown of the “Palm Royale” release schedule, see below:

When did “Palm Royale” premiere?

The new dramedy series debuted its first three episodes on Wednesday, March 20 on Apple TV+.

What time are new episodes streaming on Apple TV+?

New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays at midnight PT on Apple TV+.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Palm Royale” dropped its first three episodes on March 20, with the rest of its ten-episode season debuting weekly on Wednesdays. Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1 : Wednesday, March 20

: Wednesday, March 20 Episode 2 : Wednesday, March 20

: Wednesday, March 20 Episode 3 : Wednesday, March 20

: Wednesday, March 20 Episode 4 : Wednesday, March 27

: Wednesday, March 27 Episode 5 : Wednesday, April 3

: Wednesday, April 3 Episode 6: Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 10 Episode 7: Wednesday, April 17

Wednesday, April 17 Episode 8: Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, April 24 Episode 9 : Wednesday, May 1

: Wednesday, May 1 Episode 10 (finale): Wednesday, May 8

Who is in the “Palm Royale” cast?

Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Laura Dern star in the show alongside Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber. Carol Burnett and Bruce Dern also serve as guest stars.

What is “Palm Royale” about?

Outsider Maxine Simmons (Wiig) moves to Palm Beach, Florida and immediately becomes taken with joining the town’s most exclusive club and joining the ranks of ritzy housewives (played by Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb and Julia Duffy). Maxine’s path to an invite in is not that simple, though.

Watch the trailer: