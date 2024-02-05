Years after Ricky Martin starred in Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story,” the singer is returning to TV for Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale” — a show he teases will transform viewers’ perspectives.

“It will change the way you think about life in general,” Martin said Monday during the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour, adding the Kristen Wiig-led dramedy is a “tearjerker.”

Martin also confirmed that he is preparing to release new music, and shared his growing passion for acting alongside his singing career.

“It’s about being honest — that’s how I feel every time I’m on set,” Martin continued, adding that acting is “something that people can relate to.” “Music is something that I’ve been doing since I was four years old, but there’s something about being in front of the camera as an actor that I’m incredibly passionate about.”

The opportunity to star in “Palm Royale,” which debuts March 20 on the streamer, came about after showrunner and EP Abe Sylvia spoke with Martin’s agent at an Oscars’ party. Three days later, Martin read the scripts and a week later, he was on a plane from Puerto Rico to meet with the creative team.

“I was fascinated by the opportunity to work with such incredible legends,” Martin said of acting opposite comedy icons like Wiig, Laura Dern, Carol Burnett, Bruce Dern and Allison Janney.

Martin shares the screen with Burnett in several cheeky scenes — including one where Burnett’s Norma Dellacorte asks him to make her a martini and then “play doctor” with her — and even those where Burnett’s character is in a coma, Martin said she gave “so much.”

On one special day of production, Martin witnessed Laura and Bruce Dern act together for the first time.

“I was sitting there taking notes,” Martin said of watching the father-daughter duo’s dynamic. “Forget about the script, it was about really enjoying what he would come up with before the “action” and after the “action” — stories that he would share with us about his experiences throughout history. That was a gift and hopefully I will share with my children eventually — That’s the level of generosity that I felt during that.”

“Palm Royale” premieres March 20 on Apple TV+.