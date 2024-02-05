‘Palm Royale’ Trailer: Kristen Wiig Fights Her Way Into the ‘Most Exclusive Club in the World’ | Video

The Apple TV+ series, also starring Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas and Leslie Bibb, premieres March 20

Kristen Wiig’s Maxine Simmons is determined to get into “the most exclusive club in the world” in “Palm Royale” — even if that means clawing her way inside.

In a trailer for the new Apple TV+ series, Wiig throws herself over the high walls of a Palm Beach social club, and is quickly thrown out when she is suspected to be an outsider. Despite being caught, Wiig sets her mind on joining the high society ranks of ritzy housewives, played fabulously by Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb and Julia Duffy. 

“I had only been in Palm Beach two weeks, but I already knew the Palm Royale,” Wiig’s Maxine says in the trailer. “The most exclusive club in the world was where I belonged.”

As Maxine permeates the social club little by little, she faces roadblocks as Evelyn (Janney) tells Maxine directly, “I don’t like you.”

Palm-Royale
Set in 1969, Maxine also finds herself in the midst of a culture and class clash, as Maxine fields questions from an eager Laura Dern, who asks Maxine if she wants to work — which Maxine’s response is, of course, “God no!”

Pushing further into the seemingly glossy lives the women of the Palm Royale, facades shatter as even Janney’s Evelyn admits the social standing is a “nightmare.”

“Palm Beach is just a shell game,” Dern tells Wiig. “Everybody has a secret.”

In addition to Wiig, Janney, Bibb, Dern and Duffy, “Palm Royale” rounds out its cast with Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn and Kaia Gerber, and features guest stars Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, ‘Palm Royale’ asks the same question that still baffles us today: ‘How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?’ Set during the powder keg year of 1969, ‘Palm Royale’ is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.”

You can watch the full video above.

“Palm Royale” premieres March 20 on Apple TV+.

