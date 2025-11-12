‘Palm Royale’ Season 2 Episode Release Schedule 

It’s time to step back into the world of Palm Beach high society as “Palm Royale” returns for its second season with even more extravagance, scandal and camp than last season.

Picking up after Maxine’s scandalous public breakdown at the Beach Ball in the Season 1 finale, the second season will follow Kristen Wiig’s Maxine as she proves once again that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town, per the official logline. And along the way, she’ll cover uncover plenty of secrets.

Wiig leads the ensemble cast alongside Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, while also welcoming new guest stars John Stamos, Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers.

When did “Palm Royale” Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 returned Wednesday, Nov. 12 on Apple TV.

When do new episodes air?

After dropping its first episode on Wednesday, Nov. 12, new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays through Jan. 14, 2026.

Where can I watch “Palm Royale” Season 2?

The hour-long dramedy is available to stream globally on Apple TV.

“Palm Royale” Season 2 full episode release schedule:

Season 2, Episode 1 – Wednesday, Nov. 12

Season 2, Episode 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 19

Season 2, Episode 3 – Wednesday, Nov. 26

Season 2, Episode 4 – Wednesday, Dec. 3

Season 2, Episode 5 – Wednesday, Dec. 10

Season 2, Episode 6 – Wednesday, Dec. 17

Season 2, Episode 7 – Wednesday, Dec. 24

Season 2, Episode 8 – Wednesday, Dec. 31

Season 2, Episode 9 – Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

Season 2, Episode 10 (Season 2 finale) – Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

Watch the trailer: