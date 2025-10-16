‘Palm Royale’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces John Stamos as Kristen Wiig’s Sleazy Lawyer, Dr. Dusty Magic

The “Palm Royale” Season 2 trailer sees Kristen Wiig’s Maxine under police suspicion for murder, but luckily John Stamos’ sleazy lawyer, Dr. Dusty Magic, is there to save the day.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, which will hit Apple TV on Nov. 12, Stamos’ Dr. Magic comes sauntering into a police investigation room where Maxine is being held, seamlessly handing her his card while making a not-so-bulletproof case for her discharge.

“You have held this woman for three days without any due cause or proof — No body, no death, no murder!” Dr. Magic says in the trailer, to which Maxine responds, “That’s what I just said!”

“I knew I heard it somewhere,” Dr. Magic responds.

The Season 2 trailer also gives a first glimpse at Patti LuPone in her guest role, donning a studded black hat and matching jacket. “There’s nothing more arousing than having people over a barrel,” LuPone says in the trailer.

In addition to Stamos and LuPone, “Palm Royale” Season 2 will welcome Vicki Lawrence, who reunites with Carol Burnett after starring alongside the actress in “The Carol Burnett Show,” as well as Matt Rogers (“Fire Island,” “Glamorous”).

Season 2 picks up with Maxine left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown in the Season 1 finale after learning that her husband, Douglas (Josh Lucas), had an affair with Mitzi (Kaia Gerber) and got her pregnant.

“She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town,” the official logline reads. “Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on … secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.”

“Palm Royale” Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 12, with new episodes dropping weekly until Jan. 14, 2026.