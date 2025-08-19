‘Palm Royale’ Season 2 Sets November Premiere at Apple TV+, Unveils First Look | Photos

“Palm Royale” has set a November premiere date for its upcoming second season.

Season 2 will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 12, on Apple TV+ with its first episode, followed by the remainder of the 10-episode season dropping weekly until Jan. 14, 2026. Apple also unveiled a first look at the new season, which sees Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber return.

“Palm Royale” Season 2 picks up after Maxine (Wiig) experiences a scandalous public breakdown during a party in the Season 1 finale, leaving her as a social pariah. Season 2 will see her drawing on “her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town,” according to the logline. “Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on … secrets, lies and the occasional felony.”

Season 2 will also reveal the fate of Ricky Martin’s Robert after a bullet intended for Nixon struck him, leaving him bloodied at the gala.

See the first-look images for “Palm Royale” Season 2, below: