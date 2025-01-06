Pamela Anderson Says a Man Nearly Killed Her After Mistaking Her for a Member of The Chicks

Pamela Anderson was nearly killed by a man who mistook her for a member of The Chicks, she revealed on a Monday episode of the podcast “Happy Sad Confused.”

The years-ago incident happened on a plane, she said, explaining she was approached and accosted by a man who clearly thought she was a member of the country music group. The encounter eventually led to the man being handcuffed.

“This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?’” Anderson said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?’”

The “Last Showgirl” star further explained that every time she looked back at the man after the initial exchange he was glaring at her. It got to a point that the man had to be restrained during the flight.

“This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me,” she said. “Yeah. And, end up, he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing? I almost got killed on a plane.”

She finished, admitting, “I was scared to fly after that, a little bit.”

Anderson did not give a year for the mistaken identity, but based on the man’s reaction, it came sometime after a 2003 London concert for the country music trio (now known as The Chicks), where frontwoman Natalie Maines criticized President George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq. The comments received heavy backlash and the group was blacklisted by much of the country music community for years.

Maines apologized for her condemnation after it happened but took it back while talking with Time Magazine in 2006.

“I apologized for disrespecting the office of the president. But I don’t feel that way anymore,” she said. “I don’t feel he is owed any respect whatsoever.”

The group changed their name to simply The Chicks in 2020.