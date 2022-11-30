‘Moana’ Screenwriter Pamela Ribon Strikes First Look Deal With Disney Television Animation

Screenwriter Pamela Ribon has entered into a first look-agreement with Disney Television Animation.

The first project under the deal from Ribon — who wrote Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Moana” and Sony Animation Studio’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village” — with Disney Branded Television and multiple Emmy Award-winning Baobab Studios is the animated sitcom “Intercats.”

Told through the big reflective eyes of cats, “Intercats” is a four-quadrant animated workplace comedy about the felines who produce viral videos on the Internet. It follows a ragtag team of cats aspiring for independence, who must navigate internal relationships and build upon their success as the premiere studio for viral cat videos.

“We’re fortunate to be partnering with Baobab for a second time and to be working with Pam whose smart, sly, sophisticated and inspiring humor ensures that ‘Intercats’ will provide wild fun, rich characterizations and accessible entry points for every part of the Disney+ audience,” Meredith Roberts, Disney Branded Television’s executive vice president of TV Animation, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have her on this project — and to expand the relationship to include an overall deal with our Disney TV Animation studio.”

Intercats is created and executive produced by Baobab co-founder and CEO Eric Darnell (writer and director of “Baba Yaga,” “Madagascar” and “Antz”). Gary Marsh also serves an executive producer, while Jony Chandra (“Nimona,” “Spies in Disguise”) will direct.

In addition to screenwriting, Ribon is a best-selling novelist (“Going in Circles,” “Why Girls Are Weird”) and a comic-book writer (“My Boyfriend Is a Bear,” “Slam!”).

She also wrote FX’s animated short “My Year of Dicks,” which won recognition this year at the Annecy International Film Festival, SXSW, the Brooklyn Film Festival, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and the Ottawa International Film Festival.

Ribon is represented by CAA, Atlas Literary, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.