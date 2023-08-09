10 Notable Pansexual Stars, From Wayne Brady to Demi Lovato (Photos)

These celebs are attracted to any person, regardless of gender identity

Wayne Brady, Cara Delevingne and Demi Lovato identify as pansexual (Getty)

“Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady came out earlier this week as pansexual.

The 51-year-old, who is also known for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and “The Masked Singer” (which he won in Season 2), made the announcement on Monday via People Magazine.

“I am pansexual,” Brady declared, adding, “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

According to GLAAD, pansexuality falls under the bisexuality umbrella. The LGBTQ+ advocacy organization defines pansexual as “an adjective used to describe a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.”

A pansexual individual’s sexuality may evolve over time. Brady was formerly married to Mandie Taketa, and the two share a daughter, Maile. He said to People he has been attracted to men in the past, but has never dated one.

Pansexual individuals are sometimes non-binary, but the two are not mutually exclusive. Non-binary refers to gender identity (specifically individuals whose gender identity lies outside of the male/female binary), whereas pansexual refers to sexual orientation.

Continue scrolling through to find out which notable stars have publicly identified as pansexual.

Actor/singer Wayne Brady at the 2022 American Music Awards (Getty Images)

Wayne Brady

Actor/singer Wayne Brady announced that he was pansexual in People Magazine.

The first person whom he came out to was his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, whom he shares a daughter with.

“I love all people equally, and now that includes myself,” the actor declared.

Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The pop star announced she was pansexual in a 2015 interview with Elle magazine.

“I’m very open about it — I’m pansexual,” Cyrus said at the time. “I’m going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I’m with.”

A few years after the interview was published, Cyrus married — and later divorced — actor Liam Hemsworth.

Demi Lovato
Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Lovato confirmed she is pansexual during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience last March (Lovato identifies as non-binary but uses she/her pronouns).

The actress/singer said she was “part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

Cara Delevingne
Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

The model/actress clarified her sexuality back in 2020 for Variety’s Pride issue.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” Delevingne said. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Bella Thorne

Another former child star, Bella Thorne, revealed she is pansexual in a 2019 interview with “Good Morning America.”

She previously identified as bisexual but felt pansexual was a more accurate descriptor.

“I’m actually a pansexual, and I didn’t know that,” Thorne said. “You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being.”

JoJo Siwa
Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

The “Dance Moms” breakout talked about her sexuality for a People magazine cover story in 2021.

While she prefers the term “queer,” she clarified she was “technically” pansexual.

“That’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human,” said the Nickelodeon star.

Brendon Urie

The Panic! at the Disco frontman came out in 2018 to Paper Magazine.

“I guess this is me coming out as pansexual,” the rocker revealed. “If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”

Janelle Monae

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer talked openly about her evolving sexuality.

“I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too,’” admitted Monae, who also identifies as non-binary. 

<> at Spring Studio on May 4, 2019 in New York City.

Asia Kate Dillon

Dillon, who identifies as non-binary, told The Cut in 2019 that they identify as pansexual.

The “Billions” star said they’re “a human being who is attracted to other human beings.”

Nico Tortorella

Tortorella, who is best known for starring in “Younger” and “The Walking Dead: Worlds Beyond,” told The Advocate in 2017 they identify as “more of pansexual” but can also be labeled bisexual.

“I can be emotionally, physically attracted to men. I can be emotionally, physically attracted to women,” the non-binary actor says. “The ‘B’ in LGBTQ-plus has been fought for, for so long. I’m not going to be the person that’s like, ‘No, I need a ‘P,’ I need another letter!’”

Tortorella and his partner, Bethany C. Meyers, welcomed a daughter earlier this year.

