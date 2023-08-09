10 Notable Pansexual Stars, From Wayne Brady to Demi Lovato (Photos)

“Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady came out earlier this week as pansexual.

The 51-year-old, who is also known for “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and “The Masked Singer” (which he won in Season 2), made the announcement on Monday via People Magazine.

“I am pansexual,” Brady declared, adding, “Bisexual — with an open mind!”

According to GLAAD, pansexuality falls under the bisexuality umbrella. The LGBTQ+ advocacy organization defines pansexual as “an adjective used to describe a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic, and/ or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.”

A pansexual individual’s sexuality may evolve over time. Brady was formerly married to Mandie Taketa, and the two share a daughter, Maile. He said to People he has been attracted to men in the past, but has never dated one.

Pansexual individuals are sometimes non-binary, but the two are not mutually exclusive. Non-binary refers to gender identity (specifically individuals whose gender identity lies outside of the male/female binary), whereas pansexual refers to sexual orientation.

