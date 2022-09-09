‘Paper Girls’ Canceled at Prime Video After 1 Season

Amazon Prime Video has cancelled the sci-fi series “Paper Girls” after its first season. The rookie show, based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang graphic novel, premiered all eight of its episodes on July 29 and was met with positive reviews from critics.

While Amazon will not move forward with the show, fellow producer Legendary Television will shop the series around in hopes of finding a new home.

“Paper Girls” is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress.

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls — Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ — are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other – and themselves.

Though “Paper Girls” popped up on third party streaming interest trackers such as Reelgood, it failed to chart in Nielsen’s weekly streaming viewership lists since its debut.

The series — which hails from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B — is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Vaughan, Chiang, Steven Prinz and Plan B. Directors include Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha and Karen Gaviola.

Deadline was first to report the news.