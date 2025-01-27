‘Paradise’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes of the Sterling K. Brown Thriller Series Come Out?

Sterling K. Brown’s time in “Paradise” takes a brutal turn in Dan Fogelman’s newest thriller series.

The Hulu series follows Brown’s Agent Xavier Collins as he comes to the shocking realization that James Marsden’s President Cal Bradford has been murdered. The series from the “This Is Us” creator also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

Despite the first three episodes scheduled to drop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, “Paradise” dropped its first episode early on Sunday. Keep on reading for when new episodes come out.

When Does ‘Paradise’ Premiere?

While the first three episodes were scheduled to drop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, “Paradise” dropped its premiere episode early on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. PT across Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

Episodes 2 and 3 will still drop on Tuesday, Jan. 28 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

When Do New Episodes of ‘Paradise’ Drop?

Episodes will premiere Tuesdays on Hulu at 12 a.m. ET, meaning that West Coast viewers can watch new episodes at 9 p.m. PT on Mondays.

Full ‘Paradise’ Episode Release Schedule:

Episode 1 – Sunday, Jan. 26 Logline: It’s just another day in Paradise until Agent Xavier Collins discovers one of the world’s most powerful individuals has been viciously murdered. Xavier analyzes the crime scene while recalling his complex relationship with the victim.

Episode 2 – Tuesday, Jan. 28 Logline: Agent Xavier Collins is interrogated. Samantha Redmond (codename Sinatra) begins to reassure the community as she reflects on how she got to Paradise.

Episode 3 – Tuesday, Jan. 28 Logline: Isolated, Xavier seeks answers on his own and cautiously turns to Dr. Gabriela Torabi. Meanwhile, Billy and Jane feel the pressure from Robinson’s investigation.

Episode 4 – Tuesday, Feb. 4 Logline: The citizens of Paradise celebrate at the annual carnival. Xavier and Billy delve deeper into their investigation.

Episode 5 – Tuesday, Feb. 11 Logline: Xavier faces the consequences of his investigation, forcing him to consider how to proceed. Meanwhile, Cal’s family history and his last days are examined.

Episode 6 – Tuesday, Feb. 18 Logline: Xavier and Robinson set their plans in motion while Sinatra works to preserve the status quo in Paradise.

Episode 7 – Tuesday, Feb. 25 Logline: Sinatra and Xavier confront the past, returning to the harrowing day that brought them to Paradise.

Episode 8 – Tuesday, March 4 Logline: Xavier and Robinson race to find President Bradford’s murderer before it’s too late.



Has ‘Paradise’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

Not yet, but James Marsden told TheWrap he would “love to do it again,” adding “I do not know how that would work, but open to the suggestions.”

Watch the ‘Paradise’ Trailer: