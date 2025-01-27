‘Paradise’ Premiere Drops Early on Hulu, Disney+

“Paradise” made a surprise early debut across Hulu and Disney+.

The first episode of Dan Fogelman’s new drama series starring Sterling K. Brown began streaming Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. PT across Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

With the first three episodes initially scheduled to debut on Tuesday, Jan. 28, “Paradise” Episode 2 and 3 will now be available on Hulu beginning Tuesday on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The show is also set to air its premiere on ABC and FX later this week in an unprecedented cross-platform push.

From there, new episodes of “Paradise,” which also stars James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, will premiere Tuesdays, leading up to the finale on March 4. The show consists of eight episodes.

Set in an upscale community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals, “Paradise” follows the community when the tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds, per the official logline.

Brown stars as Agent Xavier Collins, the head of security for Marsden’s president, who is found dead during a routine morning. In addition to Brown and Marsden, “Paradise” also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

Fogelman created NBC hit drama “This Is Us” and has writing credits on “Life Itself,” “Pitch,” “The Neighbors” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” among others.

Fogelman and Brown serve as executive producers for the show alongside John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers. “Paradise” is produced by 20th Television.