Sterling K. Brown Finds a President Dead on His Watch in First Trailer for Dan Fogelman’s ‘Paradise’ | Video

Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman’s political drama series has landed at Hulu, the two’s first project together since “This Is Us.”

Emmy Award-winner Brown plays Xavier Collins, the head of security for a president. In the first trailer for the series, Xavier is being questioned by law enforcement as part of an investigation into the death of his high-profile client.

“Paradise” is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But when a shocking murder occurs, the community is turned upside down.

James Marsden plays President Cal Bradford, the murder victim in question. Xavier was the last person to see him alive. One of the individuals interrogating Xavier even writes on her hand “Say yes” when she asks the head of security if he was partly happy the president was dead.

Watch the trailer here:

Both Brown and Fogelman executive produced the drama, alongside Jess Rosenthal (“This Is Us,” “Only Murders in the Building”) and John Hoberg (“black-ish”). The 20th Television production is also produced by John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Steve Beers.

Emmy Award-winner Julianne Nicholson stars alongside Brown and Marsden in the new Hulu series, playing a political power broker. Other prominent cast members include Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on Hulu Jan. 28, 2025 with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.