Paramount Ad Sales President John Halley to Exit

John Halley is set to exit Paramount as president of Ad Sales, TheWrap has learned.

He will stay on in a strategic advisory role through the end of March in order to transition things over after the media company made Jay Askinasi Chief Revenue Officer in November.

Halley began leading ad sales for the company in 2022 when it merged with CBS, but has been with the company for 18 years after starting at Viacom in 2007

His achievements over the last two decades included bringing Pluto TV to market, reimagining the Upfronts and launching EyeQ and OpenAP, of which he is chair, a Paramount spokesperson noted.

Halley’s impending exit comes after Paramount Skydance cut 1,000 jobs across departments, with 1,000 more expected in the near future. It also follows similar departures from fellow former Paramount executives such as Chris Aronson, Nina Diaz, Tom Ryan and Chris McCarthy.

