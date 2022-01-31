Cameron Saunders, Pararmount’s EVP of International Marketing and Distribution, is exiting the studio to pursue other opportunities, the studio said Monday.

Saunders joined the studio in 2018 in Paramount’s theatrical regional office for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. No details about his next role were revealed.

“We would like to extend our deep thanks to Cameron for his important contributions to the organization. During his time at the studio, he led the regional marketing and distribution teams and delivered a number of successful international campaigns for our hit movies. We wish Cameron well in his future endeavors,” Mark Viane, president, International Distribution, said in a statement.

In his role, Saunders oversaw the studio’s theatrical regional office for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA.) During his time at Paramount, Saunders expanded the regional office by establishing a united and integrated EMEA marketing hub for the region to work alongside the existing EMEA distribution team. Along with the major markets’ general management, he helped put in place new marketing leadership across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia.

In his capacity, Saunders helped maximize $875 million in EMEA box office for titles like “Mission: Impossible -Fallout,” “Bumblebee,” “Rocketman,” “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

Saunders also helped to revitalize local acquisitions in the UK, including “Pixie,” along with the UK Theatrical office.

Paramount just distributed “Scream” earlier this month and this weekend will release “Jackass Forever.”