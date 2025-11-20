Paramount Scores Rights to Champions League in UK and Germany With Over $1 Billion Deal

The deal will run from 2027 to 2031

UEFA Champions League
ISTANBUL, TURKEY – AUGUST 12: Quinten Timber of Feyenoord is challenged by Fred of Fenerbahce at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on August 12, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Paramount Skydance once again expanded its sports portfolio. The company scored the rights to the Champions League in the U.K. and Germany, according to multiple media reports.

This new deal will last from 2027 to 2031. It’s also reportedly worth more than the nearly £1 billion that the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned TNT currently pays for the rights to the soccer league (that comes out to about $1.3 billion), according to BBC. This expansion isn’t entirely surprising as Paramount+ has the rights to the Champions League in the U.S. The company also worked with UEFA, also known as the Union of European Football Associations, on films that were screened around Champions League for the past two seasons.

Paramount declined to comment on this story.

As for Amazon Prime, the streamer will continue to show a game every Tuesday in the U.K. from 2027 to 2031.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and Paramount CEO David Ellison (Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
Read Next
Warner Bros. Discovery Rejects Paramount's Initial Takeover Bid

This is the latest move Paramount has made to expand its sports offerings. In a seven-year deal worth a reported $7.7 billion, the company secured the U.S. rights to the UFC back in August.

The news is also coming during a strange time for both Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Thursday is the due date for companies interested in purchasing all or part of Warner Bros. Discovery to submit their bids. Paramount, Netflix and Comcast are all expected to submit bids. Out of the three companies, only Paramount is interested in purchasing all of Warner Bros. Discovery rather than just Warner Bros., the company’s studio division that will be spun out in the coming months.

BBC was the first to report this story.

UEFA (Getty Images)
Read Next
Paramount Signs $1.5 Billion Deal to Keep US Rights to UEFA Champions League

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Comments