Paramount Scores Rights to Champions League in UK and Germany With Over $1 Billion Deal

Paramount Skydance once again expanded its sports portfolio. The company scored the rights to the Champions League in the U.K. and Germany, according to multiple media reports.

This new deal will last from 2027 to 2031. It’s also reportedly worth more than the nearly £1 billion that the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned TNT currently pays for the rights to the soccer league (that comes out to about $1.3 billion), according to BBC. This expansion isn’t entirely surprising as Paramount+ has the rights to the Champions League in the U.S. The company also worked with UEFA, also known as the Union of European Football Associations, on films that were screened around Champions League for the past two seasons.

Paramount declined to comment on this story.

As for Amazon Prime, the streamer will continue to show a game every Tuesday in the U.K. from 2027 to 2031.

This is the latest move Paramount has made to expand its sports offerings. In a seven-year deal worth a reported $7.7 billion, the company secured the U.S. rights to the UFC back in August.

The news is also coming during a strange time for both Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. Thursday is the due date for companies interested in purchasing all or part of Warner Bros. Discovery to submit their bids. Paramount, Netflix and Comcast are all expected to submit bids. Out of the three companies, only Paramount is interested in purchasing all of Warner Bros. Discovery rather than just Warner Bros., the company’s studio division that will be spun out in the coming months.

BBC was the first to report this story.