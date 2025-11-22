Paramount Delays Kendrick Lamar-Led Comedy From Trey Parker and Matt Stone: ‘We’re Working Hard at Finishing the Movie’

Paramount has delayed the untitled comedy starring Kendrick Lamar and directed by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

“It’s true – we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie,” Park County, Stone and Parker’s production company, and pgLang, Lamar’s company, said in a joint statement Friday.

The studio previously dated the film for March 20, 2026, after it was supposed to be released July 4 of this year.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Lamar has been touring globally since April and won’t wrap until next month. Meanwhile, Parker and Stone have been focused on the new season of “South Park.”

The script for the project is by Vernon Chatman and, while Paramount has yet to reveal any plot details, the studio previously described the movie as an “original live-action comedy.”

Lamar and Dave Free are producing through their company, the aforementioned pgLang, while Stone and Parker are producing for Park County.

The film is the first feature from Parker and Stone in more than two decades – their last feature was 2004’s puppet-filled “Team America: World Police;” before that was their Oscar-nominated 1999 “South Park” movie, “Bigger, Longer & Uncut.”

Lamar has won 22 Grammy awards (including several this year). On the film side of things, he appeared in last year’s LEGO-fied Pharrell Williams documentary “Piece by Piece” and oversaw the blockbuster soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ 2018 smash “Black Panther.”