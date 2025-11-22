‘Gundam’ Movie: Noah Centineo In Talks to Join Live-Action Anime Adaptation at Legendary

Noah Centineo is in talks to join the cast of “Gundam,” the live-action anime adaptation at Legendary, TheWrap has learned.

Should a deal close, Centineo would join Sydney Sweeney, who is also in talks to star in the project.

Legendary recently closed a deal for Jim Mickle to write and direct. Mickle will also produce with his partner Linda Moran through their company Nightshade.

One of the most revered animé, “Gundam” is thought of as the Star Wars or Marvel Universe of Japan, and is the pioneer of the mecha genre of IP. The plot is currently under wraps, but the film is looking to start production next year.

Launched in 1979 with the acclaimed anime TV series “Mobile Suit Gundam,” the “Gundam” series is credited with popularizing the giant robot genre that has continued with series like “Gurren Lagann” and “Neon Genesis Evangelion.”

Over the past thirty years, “Gundam” has produced 14 TV series, as well as several spin-offs, home video films and dozens of manga and video games.”Gundam” has also inspired films like Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” and was featured prominently in the climax of Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”

The original “Mobile Suit Gundam” is set in the Universal Century, an era in which humanity’s growing population has led people to emigrate to space colonies. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy, and launch a war of independence against Earth.

Centineo recently wrapped “Street Fighter,” and will next be seen playing the title role in “John Rambo,” a prequel which explores the characters origins in the Vietnam era.

Centineo is repped by WME.

Sarah Rothman, a rep for Legendary, did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Nexus Point News first reported the news.