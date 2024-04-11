Paramount Extends First-Look Deal With ‘Sonic’ Producer Neal Moritz

Paramount Pictures has extended its first-look film deal with “Sonic the Hedgehog” producer Neal Moritz and his Original Film banner, Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, announced at CinemaCon on Thursday.

The deal is a three-year extension that will continue the studio’s relationship through the end of 2027. Moritz first formed the film deal with Paramount in 2019 after leaving a long-time deal with Sony.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Neal, who is renowned across the industry for building enduring and audience-beloved franchises,” Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement to TheWrap. “We can’t wait to continue partnering on our top-tier animated and live-action projects together.”

Moritz added: “I’m thrilled to be extending my partnership with Paramount. Collaborating with Brian Robbins, Marc Weinstock, Daria Cercek, and Mike Ireland has been a rewarding experience and I’m enthusiastic about continuing our creative journey together.”

Under the deal, Paramount and Miramax announced today that Moritz will produce a new installment in the “Scary Movie” franchise. The film is being made as part of the studio’s first look partnership with Miramax under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Jonathan Glickman, with Paramount Pictures distributing.

“Scary Movie” is going into production this year, for a theatrical release in 2025.

Currently, Moritz is serving as an executive producer on “Knuckles,” a six-episode original event series that takes place after the events of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The series debuts April 26 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Moritz is also producing “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” scheduled for wide release on

Dec. 20, after previously serving as a producer on “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” films with a combined global box office of $725.2 million.

Moritz has a deep-rooted relationship with Paramount Pictures, and is one of the studio’s most prolific producers, launching the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. In addition, Moritz is developing several feature film projects at Paramount including “Face/Off,” “Witnessville” and “Black Sunday,” among others.

Cumulatively, Moritz’s films have grossed over $11 billion at the worldwide box office. Upcoming films include “Cliffhanger,” “Highlander” and the finale to the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

For television, Neal Moritz serves as a producer of “S.W.A.T.” for CBS and “Golden Axe” for Comedy Central, as well as the “The Boys” (Season 4), “Gen V” (Season 2), “Cruel Intentions,” “Goosebumps” (Season 2) and “Long Bright River,” to name a few.