Paramount Global Public Policy and Government Relations Head DeDe Lea to Exit in January

Paramount’s executive vice president of global public policy and government relations DeDe Lea is exiting the media giant after over 20 years. Her last day with the company will be Jan. 5.

“After an incredible journey of nearly three decades, numerous U.S. administrations, global political change and many iterations of Paramount, it’s time for me to start a new chapter,” Lea wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Being in this position has allowed me to be on the front lines of some of the most important moments in politics, media and entertainment.

“When I first joined the company, I could not have imagined the incredible opportunities, challenges, and experiences that would shape our work together. I am particularly proud of the way that we have deepened Paramount’s relationships with political leaders globally, and how we diligently worked to help the company successfully navigate an ever-evolving global political landscape,” she continued. “This success would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the Global Public Policy and Government Relations teams, both here in Washington and in capitals across the world. I am eternally grateful to those who shared this journey with me.”

While Lea’s successor has not been identified, the government relations team is overseen by chief legal officer Makan Delrahim. A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment.

Lea, who was first appointed to her current role in December 2019, has overseen the development and execution of the company’s government relations strategy and public policy work domestically and internationally.

Her responsibilities include advocating public policy positions for the company and the content distribution and film industries at the international, national, state, and local levels and driving support for television and film production tax credits. She also provided political, policy and regulatory advice to the Paramount senior management team.

Prior to her current role, Lea served as Viacom’s global government affairs EVP since 2013, as well as government relations president in 2005 and various government relations roles since 1997. She briefly left the company from 2004 to 2005 to serve as government affairs VP of Belo Corp. Before Paramount, she was the National Association of Broadcasters’ SVP of government relations.

TheWrap previously reported that Lea was eligible to receive a $1 million payment following the closing of Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance. The awards represent 100% of her annual base salary as of Nov. 15, subject to the terms and conditions described in her transaction award program agreement.

Per the agreement, Lea was required to remain continuously employed and in good standing through the Skydance deal’s closing, with the payment made in a single lump sum on the closing date.

According to a 669 page SEC filing released last year, Lea’s golden parachute compensation includes $5.77 million in cash, equity and prerequisites/benefits, $4.16 million in salary, bonus and pro-rated bonus components and $1.5 million in performance and restricted stock units.