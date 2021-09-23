Paramount announced on Thursday that “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be released both in theaters and on Paramount+ on November 10.
The move to a hybrid release strategy echoes that taken by multiple Hollywood studios for family films, including Paramount’s “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” which opened to $13 million last month and has grossed $103.6 million worldwide while hitting Paramount+ on the same day of its theatrical release. MGM is taking a similar approach next weekend with “The Addams Family 2,” which will be released in theaters and on digital rental.
More to come…
Paramount Moves ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ to Day-and-Date Release on Paramount+
Adaptation of children’s book series will take the same path as fellow Paramount family film ”Paw Patrol: The Movie“
Paramount announced on Thursday that “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will be released both in theaters and on Paramount+ on November 10.