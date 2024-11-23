Paramount+ Grows Globally, But Licensing Deals Could Cap Streaming Potential | Charts

Since rebranding in 2021, Paramount+ has steadily grown its subscriber base and reduced financial losses. Parent company Paramount Global announced in its most recent earnings report that the streaming platform has been profitable over the last two consecutive quarters. However, despite strong Q3 2024 subscriber growth of 3.5 million new subs globally, Paramount+ remains a relatively modest player compared to the streaming platforms backed by Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney. Paramount+ ranks seventh in total on-platform demand among U.S. audiences, trailing behind Peacock, and just sixth in UCAN subscribers.

Yet despite its smaller scale, Paramount+ has achieved notable success with its streaming originals. In Q3 2024, Paramount+ originals held a 5.8% share of US demand versus just a 2.0%