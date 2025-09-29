Paramount Sets Media Rights Deal With TKO, Saudi-Backed Zuffa Boxing

Paramount has set a new long-term media rights deal with TKO Group Holdings for Paramount+ to become the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Zuffa is a new professional boxing promotion formed by TKO in partnership with the Saudi Arabia entertainment conglomerate Sela. Its leadership includes UFC president and CEO Dana White, Saudi Boxing Federation president and General Entertainment Authority chairman HE Turki Alalshikh, Sela managing director and CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy and WWE president and TKO board member Nick Khan.

Beginning in January 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute a full slate of Zuffa Boxing events starting with 12 action-packed cards, with plans to grow that number in subsequent years. The bouts will be available via Paramount+, with the potential for select matches to be simulcast on CBS and other owned platforms.

“Paramount has long been a leader in sports and sports storytelling, and this partnership marks a bold new chapter – not just for us, but for the future of boxing. It’s a partnership that advances several of our core priorities: delivering premium sports to fans, providing audiences with year-round marquee live events and creating long-term value through a differentiated, must-watch portfolio of content,” Paramount’s direct-to-consumer chair Cindy Holland said in a Monday statement. “By combining TKO and Zuffa Boxing’s world-class production and promotional capabilities with our subscribers’ passion for sports, we are confident we will deliver something truly special to boxing fans throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America for years to come.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Zuffa Boxing deal comes on the heels of Paramount’s $7.7 billion media rights deal with the UFC.

“I’m excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience. There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport,” White said. “Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports.”

“This partnership with Paramount reinforces our vision to redefine the way viewers consume boxing. More fight fans will now have access to watch some of the most exciting boxers around,” Alalshikh added. “We have seen the proof that the appetite is there, this is the future for live boxing coverage and will ensure the sport continues to thrive.”

Further details about Zuffa Boxing, including fight schedules and the first event to be live streamed on Paramount+, will be announced in the months ahead.