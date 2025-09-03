Paris Jackson called out Colman Domingo for claiming she and her siblings fully support the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, in which the actor stars as Michael’s father Joe Jackson. She denies having ever been involved with the film “Michael” whatsoever.

“[Colman Domingo], don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird,” Jackson wrote in her Instagram stories.

This all comes after Domingo stated that Paris and Prince Jackson are “very much in support of our film,” in an interview with People magazine published Wednesday.

Paris Jackson’s Instagram Stories (Instagram/@ParisJackson)

She followed up her first post by stating that so far she had only provided notes on a first draft of a script.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it, I moved on with my life. Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed,” Jackson wrote.

A few hours later, Jackson went back to her Instagram Stories to further explain her comments.

“I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all,” Jackson wrote.

“So I just butted out and left it alone because it’s not my project,” Jackson went on. “They’re going to make whatever they’re going to make. A big reason why I have not said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are going to be happy with it. A big section of the film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy, and they’re going to be happy with it.”

She continued, calling out Hollywood biopics as controlled narratives that are often filled with “a lot of inaccuracy.”

“The thing about these biopics is — it’s Hollywood. So it’s fantasy land. It’s not real but it’s sold to you as real and a lot of suger coated,” Jackson shared, mentioning that she’s only met Domingo twice during “hella brief interactions.” “The narrative is being controlled and there’s a lot of inaccuracy and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies. At the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. I don’t really like dishonesty. I spoke up. I wasn’t heard. I f—ked off. That’s it. Y’all are going to like the f—king movie. So just go watch it. Go enjoy it. Do whatever. Leave me out of it.”

She concluded her remarks, saying that she would prefer to stay away from a “movie that’s filled with inaccuracies.”

“That’s not my truth,” Jackson said. “That’s not where I’m coming from. I just prefer honesty over sales and monetary gain. I kind of just don’t want anything to do with that. So I’m going to f—k off again and I’m going to keep minding my business. I suggest you do the same.”

The biopic titled “Michael,” directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, is slated to release on Friday, April 24, 2026.