‘Breaking Bad’ Star Giancarlo Esposito Reenters Cutthroat Crime World in ‘Parish’ Trailer | Video

The thriller series premieres March 31 on AMC and AMC+

“Breaking Bad” star Giancarlo Esposito enters a new criminal underbelly in AMC Networks’ upcoming thriller “Parish.”

In the new trailer for the series, released Tuesday, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, who is forced to return to a dangerous crime syndicate following the brutal murder of his son, which prompts his business to collapse.

“I came back for my family,” Esposito’s Gray says in the trailer. “I would do anything for them.”

“I’m in need of a driver with a particular set of skills,” New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse (Zackary Momoh) tells Gray, to which Gray confidently responds, “Yeah, I can drive.”

From the driver’s seat, Gray quickly realizes the high-risk environment he has thrown himself into — filled with the likes of human traffickers — and swears he’s out after completing the job, but not before his family gets wind of his activities.

“What the hell was dad into,” Gray’s daughter asks, as Gray tells her, “Before I met your mother, I led a different kind of life.”

He also finds himself coming face-to-face with the demons of his past, namely in “The West Wing” star Bradley Whitford, who plays Anton, who is described as “the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization.”

In addition to Esposito and Momoh, “Parish” features Paula Malcomson, who plays Parish’s wife, Rose; Skeet Ulrich, who plays Gray’s old acquaintance, Colin; Bonnie Mbuli, who plays The Horse’s protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop, who plays The Horse’s brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel, who plays Gray and Rose’s daughter Makayla; as well as Dax Rey, who plays The Horse’s son Luke.

Based on U.K. series “The Driver,” “Parish” is created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, and hails from AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

You can watch the full trailer above.

“Parish” premieres March 31 on AMC and AMC+.

