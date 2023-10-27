Patrick Dempsey Is ‘Shocked and Deeply Saddened’ by Mass Shooting in His Maine Hometown

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star was born and raised in Lewiston, where 18 people were killed on Wednesday

Patrick Dempsey is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the mass shooting in his hometown Lewiston, Maine. Eighteen people were killed and 13 wounded across two locations in the town of approximately 34,000.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star wrote on Instagram, “I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine. Maine’s great strength is it’s sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act.”

“My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community,” Dempsey added.

On Wednesday, suspect Robert Card killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston. A manhunt for Card is still underway. The U.S. Army reservist spent two weeks in a mental health facility earlier this year and has a long and documented history of consuming right wing political content.

The actor was back in Lewiston last month to host the Dempsey Challenge, the annual fundraiser for the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Hope & Healing. He started his foundation in 2008 to support people who have cancer and their families in honor of his mother, Amanda, who died in 2014.

