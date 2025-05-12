Patrick Whitesell Launches WIN Sports Group With WME Sports Senior Team

Former Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell launched WIN Sports Group on Monday, keeping the senior team from WME Sports in tact as they refocus on representation for football players.

“There’s never been a more important time to help football players think and act like owners,” Whitesell said in a Monday statement. “The ambition we’ve seen reshape music, film and digital culture is now playing out in sports. WIN is built to help athletes navigate that shift and create lasting value.”

“As football continues to expand in global reach, commercial value and cultural significance, WIN Sports Group will support clients on and off the field. Today’s top talent is focused on contracts and opportunities directly tied to the game, as well as building careers, businesses and platforms for influence that reach beyond the field,” the company’s press releases further stated. “With a team experienced in both elite representation and long-term strategic planning, WIN is built to help clients turn contract, brand and business opportunities into lasting career value.”

The independently owned football representation firm will be available to athletes, coaches and NFL league/team executives alike.

The news came a little under two months after Endeavor went private following its $25 billion acquisition by private equity giant Silver Lake. As part of the move, Whitesell left the company he co-created with Ari Emanuel, taking with him the football division of WME Sports.

“Everything we built at Endeavor would not have been possible without the partnership of Egon [Durban] and the entire Silver Lake team. Our industry is in the very early stages of generational transformation,” Whitesell said at the time. “I have never seen a more promising time for bold and ambitious entrepreneurs, creatives and athletes.”

Elsewhere, his new ($250 million) Silver Lake-backed media company has also taken a minority stake in Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.