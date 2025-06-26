Paul Dano to Write, Direct Comedy for Universal With The Daniels Producing

Paul Dano is set to write and direct an untitled comedy for Universal Pictures that will see him reunite with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who will be producers on the project.

Dano worked with the directing duo known as Daniels on the 2016 surreal dramedy “Swiss Army Man,” which Dano starred in opposite Daniel Radcliffe as a man stuck on a deserted island where he befriends a talking corpse. The film was critically acclaimed at Sundance that year and set the foundation for the Daniels’ directing career, eventually leading to their Oscars triumph for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in 2023.

Kwan and Scheinert will produce the film, which does not have its plot disclosed, with their partner Jonathan Wang through their Playgrounds banner as part of a first look deal with Universal through which the pair are also directing their next feature film set for release next year. Senior EVP of Production Development Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

The untitled film will be Dano’s second as director, having made his debut with the 2018 drama “Wildlife” starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal, which he co-wrote with wife Zoe Kazan.

Dano has also had a plethora of acting roles since “Swiss Army Man,” including playing The Riddler opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman” as well as a SAG-nominated role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and as meme stock icon Keith Gill in “Dumb Money.”

Dano is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Daniels and Playgrounds are represented by Mosaic and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich, Goodell & Gellman. Wang is represented by Granderson Des Rochers.

The project was first reported by Deadline.