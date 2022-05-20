“United 93” and “The Bourne Ultimatum” filmmaker Paul Greengrass will direct Benedict Cumberbatch in a period drama and action film called “The Hood” in a project that’s being floated to buyers at the Cannes Market, an individual close to the project told TheWrap.

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is said to follow a revolt of peasant farmers in England, the most famous of which took place in the 14th Century following the spread of the Black Death and conflict over taxation generated as a result of the French Hundred Year’s War.

Greengrass also wrote the script. CAA Media Finance and FilmNation are handling sales on the film at the Marché du Film, where it will be presented to buyers starting today.

Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek is financing, and Thompson will also produce “The Hood” along with Greggory Goodman.

Greengrass, who is known for helming the “Bourne” sequels “The Bourne Supremacy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum” as well as “Captain Phillips,” last directed “The News of the World,” a Western starring Tom Hanks that was nominated for four Oscars.

Cumberbatch most recently was seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and was also nominated for an Oscar for his work in Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog.”

Deadline first reported the news.