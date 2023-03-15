The 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival will open with a restoration of “Rio Bravo” (1959) and appearance by Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg in celebration of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary.

Running from April 13-16 in Hollywood, the program will open with a conversation between TCM host Ben Mankiewicz and “Rio Bravo” star Angie Dickinson, who starred alongside John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. The screening will mark the world premiere of the 4k restoration of the Warner Bros. Western, in partnership with the Film Foundation.

Film Foundation members Anderson and Spielberg will take the stage to commemorate the studio’s centennial anniversary, following their appearance at last year’s event. Along with Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and other directors, Spielberg is a founding member of the organization that seeks to preserve and educate the public about American heritage films. Anderson joined in 2006.

Under the theme “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet!” this year’s program will center around film legacies, including landmark Warner Bros. films.

“Any movie with Angie Dickinson is made better by the fact that Angie Dickinson is in it. Certainly, Rio Bravo is no exception. As an added bonus, it also has a couple of guys named John Wayne and Dean Martin,” said Mankiewicz in a press statement.

“Moreover, to have Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg back for a second year in a row is such an honor, as well as an indication of the vital role TCM plays among the filmmaking community. This restoration is important not just for the film or for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., but for the film-loving community at large.”

Previously announced honorees include Oscar-winning production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein and multihyphenate artist Russ Tamblyn. Film historian Donald Bogle will receive the Robert Osborne Award for his work to preserve classic films for future generations.